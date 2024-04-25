Denmark to increase military assistance to Ukraine by almost €600 million in 2024

The Danish government and parliament have announced an agreement to increase funding for the Ukraine Fund, a mechanism for long-term military support for Ukraine, by another DKK 4.4 billion (EUR 590 million) in 2024.

Source: Danish Ministry of Defence on 25 April, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The Danish political parties and the government agreed to increase the Ukraine Fund given that most of the funds allocated in 2024 have already been used, while "there is a need for further significant military support for Ukraine this year".

Quote: "It is very important to show the Ukrainians that we support them in the current serious situation," commented Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The additional funds will be used primarily for direct military support to Ukraine in the form of weapons, other military equipment and training programmes. This includes ordering weapons from manufacturers and financing initiatives of other countries.

In addition, the possibility of direct purchases from Ukraine's defence industry is envisaged "subject to the availability of the necessary control mechanisms".

After the increase in funding, the total volume of the Danish Ukraine Fund for 2023-2028 will amount to DKK 64.8 billion (EUR 8.7 billion). Of this amount, approximately DKK 41.4 billion has already been earmarked for military assistance.

The Danish government announced a new military support package for Ukraine worth almost €300 million, which will be used, among other things, to purchase ammunition, drones and manufacture missile components.

