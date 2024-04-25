Aid for Ukraine is on the way, it's not too late to win – Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, has urged the allies to accelerate the supply of military aid for Ukraine, noting that it is not too late to defeat Russian aggression.

Source: Stoltenberg during his speech at an event in Berlin on 25 April, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "It is now our responsibility to turn these commitments (concerning Ukraine – ed.) into real deliveries of weapons and ammunition. And to do so quickly."

Advertisement:

Details: Stoltenberg stressed that within the last few months, "NATO allies have not provided the support we have promised" to Ukraine. "But it is not too late for Ukraine to prevail. Because more support is on the way," he added.

Stoltenberg recalled that the US Congress had recently adopted supplementary funding to help Ukraine, and other NATO members, specifically the UK, Germany and the Netherlands, announced new aid packages.

Background:

US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that offers about US$61 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.

Right after that, the US announced a US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine. The US believes that it will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine seize the initiative in the combat zone.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the Alliance's member states should prioritise greater military assistance to Ukraine over meeting their own defence spending targets.

Support UP or become our patron!