All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Aid for Ukraine is on the way, it's not too late to win – Stoltenberg

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 25 April 2024, 21:31
Aid for Ukraine is on the way, it's not too late to win – Stoltenberg
Jens Stoltenberg. Stock photo: Getty images

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, has urged the allies to accelerate the supply of military aid for Ukraine, noting that it is not too late to defeat Russian aggression.

Source: Stoltenberg during his speech at an event in Berlin on 25 April, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "It is now our responsibility to turn these commitments (concerning Ukraine – ed.) into real deliveries of weapons and ammunition. And to do so quickly."

Advertisement:

Details: Stoltenberg stressed that within the last few months, "NATO allies have not provided the support we have promised" to Ukraine. "But it is not too late for Ukraine to prevail. Because more support is on the way," he added.

Stoltenberg recalled that the US Congress had recently adopted supplementary funding to help Ukraine, and other NATO members, specifically the UK, Germany and the Netherlands, announced new aid packages.

Background: 

  • US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that offers about US$61 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.
  • Right after that, the US announced a US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine. The US believes that it will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine seize the initiative in the combat zone. 
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the Alliance's member states should prioritise greater military assistance to Ukraine over meeting their own defence spending targets.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOUSAUkraineweapons
Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
NATO
Lukashenko claims Belarusian opposition wants to seize part of Belarus and bring NATO troops
Russia will inevitably lose if it attacks any NATO state – Polish foreign minister
Ukraine and NATO discuss details of creating joint centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: