Explosion in Dnipro: Ukraine's air defence forces down drone

The air defence forces of Ukraine's Air Force shot down a drone – for the second time in the same evening – in the sky over Dnipro Oblast on 23 April.

Source: Operational Command Skhid (East)

Quote: "As for the sound of an explosion in Dnipro at 22:25, the defenders of the skies in the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast destroyed a hostile UAV."

Background: The Air Force shot down a Russian Orlan-10 UAV over the Dnipro district on the evening of 23 April.

