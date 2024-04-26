Russian spies in NATO countries won't deter support for Ukraine – Secretary General Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the recent cases of espionage in NATO member states in favour of Russia will not prevent the provision of military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Stoltenberg at a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on 26 April, European Pravda reports

Details: Stoltenberg urged NATO Allies to remain vigilant against Russia's covert activities across the Alliance.

Quote: "Last week, Germany arrested individuals accused of espionage and sabotage. And today, in the United Kingdom 5 individuals have been charged in connection with hostile state activity to benefit Russia," he noted.

Stoltenberg emphasised that NATO members are in "full solidarity" with Germany and the United Kingdom.

"Such acts are dangerous and unacceptable. They will not deter us from providing support to Ukraine. And we are coordinating closely in our response to any hostile act against NATO Allies," he stressed.

Yesterday, during his speech at an event in Berlin, Stoltenberg urged the allies to accelerate the supply of military aid for Ukraine, noting that it is not too late to defeat Russian aggression.

Previously, Stoltenberg said NATO member states should prioritise greater military assistance to Ukraine over meeting their own defence spending targets.

