Pentagon explains which weapons Ukraine will receive within US$6 billion support package

The US Department of Defense published the list of weapons which will be commissioned from the US defence industry for Ukraine within the framework of the US$ 6 billion military aid package.

Details: The Pentagon indicated that the US will order US$6 billion worth of additional munitions for Patriot air defence systems, NASAMS and HIMARS systems, 155-mm and 152-mm artillery ammunition, demolition munitions and precision aerial munitions for Ukraine.

Equipment to integrate Western air defence launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine's air defence systems, anti-drone equipment, radar stations, counter-artillery radars, Switchblade drones and components to support Ukrainian production of UAVs and other capabilities are also on the list.

The US also plans to order unmanned aerial systems, tactical vehicles to tow weapons and equipment, small arms and additional small arms ammunition; ancillary items and support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.

Background:

Following the 21st Ramstein meeting, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that the US will allocate US$6 billion for military aid for Ukraine within the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) mechanism.

Under the USAI programme, the US government will sign contracts with American defence companies for the production of new armament for Ukraine instead of supplying it with weapons from its storages.

This was made possible after the US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that will provide about US$61 billion in additional military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies, on 24 April.

