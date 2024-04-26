All Sections
Ukraine to receive first weapons from announced aid package in few days

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 26 April 2024, 07:58
John Kirby. Photo: Getty Images

The US has stated that the first weapons under the recently announced military aid package will be delivered to Ukraine within a few days.

Source: White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kirby pointed out that the United States has large weapon stocks in Poland.

"There are some things on that list that can get there [to Ukraine] in very short order, in a matter of days... Other things will take longer," he noted.

Meanwhile, Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder refused to provide detailed information on the timing of the arrival of US weapons in Ukraine, but added that the delivery process has begun.

"We've already started the process to move some of the weapons, ammunition and equipment which will be, you know, as I mentioned earlier there within days, if not sooner," he said. 

Ryder said the United States, in particular, has begun delivering artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

Background: 

Read also: The Uncertain States of America. What challenges to backing Ukraine are not addressed by the aid bill adopted by Congress?

