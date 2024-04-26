Ukraine to receive first weapons from announced aid package in few days

The US has stated that the first weapons under the recently announced military aid package will be delivered to Ukraine within a few days.

Source: White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kirby pointed out that the United States has large weapon stocks in Poland.

Advertisement:

"There are some things on that list that can get there [to Ukraine] in very short order, in a matter of days... Other things will take longer," he noted.

Meanwhile, Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder refused to provide detailed information on the timing of the arrival of US weapons in Ukraine, but added that the delivery process has begun.

"We've already started the process to move some of the weapons, ammunition and equipment which will be, you know, as I mentioned earlier there within days, if not sooner," he said.

Ryder said the United States, in particular, has begun delivering artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

Background:

On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed a legislative package passed by Congress that allocates nearly US$61 billion in supplemental military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as assistance to other US allies.

Immediately afterwards, the US announced a US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor to the US President, confirmed that Ukraine had received ATACMS long-range missiles and that the deliveries would continue in the future.

Read also: The Uncertain States of America. What challenges to backing Ukraine are not addressed by the aid bill adopted by Congress?

Support UP or become our patron!