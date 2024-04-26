Russians strike farm in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring man – photo
The Russians struck the village of Shestakove in Kharkiv Oblast from an S-300 system on the evening of 26 April, injuring a 42-year-old man.
Source: the Kharkiv Oblast Police
Quote: "At 17:50 on 26 April, the Russians launched an attack from an S-300 multiple-launch rocket system on the village of Shestakove of Staryi Saltiv hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. According to early reports, a strike on an agricultural facility has been documented – a farm building was struck. A 42-year-old man has been injured."
Details: An investigative group, forensic experts and bomb disposal experts were working on site of the attack.
Support UP or become our patron!