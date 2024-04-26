Balakliia railway station missile strike on 25 April: number of wounded rises to 13

The number of wounded from the missile strike by the Russians on the railway station in Balakliia (Kharkiv Oblast) on 25 April has risen to 13 people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "The number of wounded has increased to 13 people."

Background:

Russian troops hit an area near a railway station in the settlement of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, on the afternoon of 25 April.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that a Russian missile strike damaged the windows and the roof of the railway station in Balakliia. At the moment of the strike, the commuter train was 15 metres away from the scene.

