All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Balakliia railway station missile strike on 25 April: number of wounded rises to 13

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 26 April 2024, 13:53
Balakliia railway station missile strike on 25 April: number of wounded rises to 13
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The number of wounded from the missile strike by the Russians on the railway station in Balakliia (Kharkiv Oblast) on 25 April has risen to 13 people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "The number of wounded has increased to 13 people."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Russian troops hit an area near a railway station in the settlement of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, on the afternoon of 25 April. 
  • Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that a Russian missile strike damaged the windows and the roof of the railway station in Balakliia. At the moment of the strike, the commuter train was 15 metres away from the scene.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs, injure children – photo
Balakliia railway station attack: commuter train was 15 metres from strike's epicentre – photo
11 people injured in Russian missile attack on railway station near Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: