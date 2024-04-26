All Sections
Ukraine's Finance Ministry updates state budget funding data since start of full-scale invasion: who was the biggest donor?

Economichna PravdaFriday, 26 April 2024, 23:06
Ukraine's Finance Ministry updates state budget funding data since start of full-scale invasion: who was the biggest donor?
US dollar. Stock photo: Getty Images

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received US$85.4 billion from its international partners to fund state budget expenditure.

Source: Ministry of Finance

US$11.78 billion has been received from partners since the beginning of 2024, and US$73.57 billion in previous years. 

The largest foreign donors this year are:

  • European Union — US$6.48 billion;
  • Japan — US$2.13 billion;
  • Canada — US$1.47 billion;
  • IMF — US$0.88 billion;
  • United Kingdom — US$0.52 billion.
 
Infographic: Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance

Including proceeds from domestic Ukrainian government bonds as of 25 April, US$15.6 billion was raised to fund Ukraine’s state budget in 2024.

Background: In total, Ukraine has received about US$12 billion in external funding to cover the budget deficit since the beginning of 2024.

