Ukraine's Finance Ministry updates state budget funding data since start of full-scale invasion: who was the biggest donor?
Friday, 26 April 2024, 23:06
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received US$85.4 billion from its international partners to fund state budget expenditure.
Source: Ministry of Finance
US$11.78 billion has been received from partners since the beginning of 2024, and US$73.57 billion in previous years.
Advertisement:
The largest foreign donors this year are:
- European Union — US$6.48 billion;
- Japan — US$2.13 billion;
- Canada — US$1.47 billion;
- IMF — US$0.88 billion;
- United Kingdom — US$0.52 billion.
Including proceeds from domestic Ukrainian government bonds as of 25 April, US$15.6 billion was raised to fund Ukraine’s state budget in 2024.
Background: In total, Ukraine has received about US$12 billion in external funding to cover the budget deficit since the beginning of 2024.
Support UP or become our patron!