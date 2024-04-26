Russians have bolstered protection for their ships since Kommuna was damaged – Ukrainian Navy spokesman

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk says the Russians have stepped up protection for their vessels since Ukraine's 21 April attack on the Kommuna salvage ship.

Source: Pletenchuk during a broadcast of the Ukrainska Pravda.Pidsumky ("Summary") programme

Quote: "First of all, the Russians are redeploying ships – this is one of the measures [they are taking] to protect them from possible fire damage. They continue to step up measures at harbour entrances – pontoons and other measures, including patrols.

The number of sorties and hours in the air have been increased. They’re using virtually the entire available fleet – from Sukhoi and MiG aircraft to drones of every model."

Details: According to Pletenchuk, the Russians are using these measures to control the coastal strip, the Black Sea and Ukraine’s south.

Background: A Russian salvage ship, the Kommuna, caught fire on 21 April in the port of the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol, Crimea, due to an operation by the Ukrainian Navy.

