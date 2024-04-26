All Sections
OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 26 April 2024, 16:38
Russian drone hits civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast: Two volunteers injured
A Russian drone hit a car in the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two local volunteers.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv State Administration

Quote: "Today at 12:30 (Kyiv time), in the village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Bohodukhiv district, two local volunteers were wounded as a result of an enemy drone hitting their car: a 56-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife.

Their 18-year-old son also sought medical assistance."

Details: Syniehubov added that the Russians carried out the attack after the village residents received humanitarian aid.

