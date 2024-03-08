All Sections
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 8 March 2024, 05:34
US flag. Photo: Getty images

The United States has announced that it has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children as a member state.

Source: US Department of State

Details: The US Department of State said that the United States is joining the coalition "to support the safe return of all Ukrainian children who have been unlawfully deported or forcibly transferred by Russia, and to ensure those responsible face consequences".

Additionally, the State Department reported that the United States also reaffirms its support for the Joint Declaration on the Creation of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, previously published by Canada and Ukraine.

Quote from joint declaration: "We, the representatives of states and international organizations, including those who gathered in Kyiv on 8 December 2023, express deep concern over the fate of children who have been illegally deported by the Russian Federation from Ukraine or forcibly transferred within the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation."

Subjects: USAchildrenwar
