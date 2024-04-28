Russians decide to do without Victory Day celebrations in occupied territories

Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC) has reported that the Russians have decided to cancel the Victory Day celebrations in temporarily occupied territories (TOTs) of Ukraine [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: NRC

Details: The resistance said the Russian occupation authorities had made this decision likely due to fear of "provocations".



Quote: "Actually, the celebration in the TOTs would not take place without the extras. And after the inauguration of international criminal Vladimir Putin and further plans for mobilisation, it would risk turning into protests. So it [the celebration] has been abandoned.

This clearly reflects the real level of support for the invaders in the TOTs."

Background: Russia has decided to cancel the traditional Immortal Regiment propaganda march in 2024, usually held on Victory Day.

