Images emerge of results of Ukrainian attack on Russian oil depot in Smolensk Oblast – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 April 2024, 23:47
The aftermath of Ukrainian attack on Russian oil depot in the village of Razdorovo. Photo: Radio Liberty

The Russian service of Radio Liberty has posted satellite images showing the consequences of a Ukrainian drone attack on a Rosneft oil depot in the village of Razdorovo, Smolensk Oblast.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: The Razdorovo depot was attacked by Ukrainian drones on 24 April.

A Rosneft refinery in Yartsevo, another town in the oblast, was also attacked on 24 April.

According to an Ukrainska Pravda source, the oil depots were attacked by drones from the Security Service of Ukraine. 26,000 cubic metres of Russian fuel and lubricants were stored at these depots. The explosions caused a huge fire to break out, and staff were evacuated.

Subjects: dronesRussiaoil
