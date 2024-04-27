Former subordinate of Russian deputy defence minister arrested in Russia

Moscow's Basmanny District Court has arrested Anton Filatov, a former subordinate of Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov, on suspicion of large-scale embezzlement.

Source: Russian Interfax with reference to the court; Kremlin-aligned Russian newspaper Kommersant

Details: The court did not provide details of the case.

Filatov is charged under Art. 160.4 of the Russian Criminal Code (embezzlement or misappropriation of someone else's property, committed on a large scale). He faces up to 10 years in prison if proven guilty.

Kommersant reports that Filatov was previously the head of several companies subordinate to the Ministry of Defence. As the newspaper notes, "Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov, recently arrested for a bribe, used to be a curator at Oboronlogistics LLC, where Anton Filatov worked until 2019."

For reference: The Investigative Committee reported on the detention of Timur Ivanov on 23 April. He was then arrested until 23 June. Entrepreneur Sergei Borodin and Alexander Fomin, the founder of construction company OlimpSitiStroy, were also arrested in this case. Fomin is charged with giving a bribe (Art. 291 of the Criminal Code), Ivanov and Borodin are charged with receiving a large bribe (Art. 290.6 of the Criminal Code). The defendants in the case have already appealed against their arrest. Ivanov denies his guilt.

