All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former subordinate of Russian deputy defence minister arrested in Russia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 April 2024, 21:58
Former subordinate of Russian deputy defence minister arrested in Russia
Anton Filatov. Photo: Telegram

Moscow's Basmanny District Court has arrested Anton Filatov, a former subordinate of Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov, on suspicion of large-scale embezzlement.

Source: Russian Interfax with reference to the court; Kremlin-aligned Russian newspaper Kommersant 

Details: The court did not provide details of the case.

Advertisement:

Filatov is charged under Art. 160.4 of the Russian Criminal Code (embezzlement or misappropriation of someone else's property, committed on a large scale). He faces up to 10 years in prison if proven guilty. 

Kommersant reports that Filatov was previously the head of several companies subordinate to the Ministry of Defence. As the newspaper notes, "Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov, recently arrested for a bribe, used to be a curator at Oboronlogistics LLC, where Anton Filatov worked until 2019."

For reference: The Investigative Committee reported on the detention of Timur Ivanov on 23 April. He was then arrested until 23 June. Entrepreneur Sergei Borodin and Alexander Fomin, the founder of construction company OlimpSitiStroy, were also arrested in this case. Fomin is charged with giving a bribe (Art. 291 of the Criminal Code), Ivanov and Borodin are charged with receiving a large bribe (Art. 290.6 of the Criminal Code). The defendants in the case have already appealed against their arrest. Ivanov denies his guilt.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Russia
Russia allocated 420,000 euros for Maria Lvova-Belova: additional state budget allocated for the forced retention of Ukrainians
Japan joins coalition seeking to bring children abducted by Russia back to Ukraine
UK intelligence reports 900% surge in murders committed by military in Russia
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: