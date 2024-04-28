All Sections
Polish foreign minister hopes Scholz will decide on Taurus amid US approval to supply Ukraine with ATACMS missiles

Mariia YemetsSunday, 28 April 2024, 11:11
Radosław Sikorski, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland. Photo: Facebook

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski hopes that Germany will make a decision to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine following the Biden administration's decision to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles.

Source: Sikorski in an interview with Bild, as reported by European Pravda, citing Spiegel

Details: Sikorski said he hoped the debate within Germany on the possibility of providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles would progress and that Chancellor Olaf Scholz would change his mind after the latest developments.

Sikorski noted that the US provision of the much-awaited ATACMS missiles to Ukraine was a reaction to escalation by Russia, something Scholz will recognise and Germany "will do more than it is already doing". 

Background:

  • Media reports indicated that the United States also hopes that the ATACMS decision for Ukraine will prompt Germany to take a similar step regarding its Taurus cruise missiles.
  • This week, Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, confirmed media reports that Ukraine had already received long-range ATACMS missiles as part of a previous military aid package.

