US hopes sending ATACMS to Ukraine will encourage Germany to send Taurus missiles

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 25 April 2024, 23:10
US hopes sending ATACMS to Ukraine will encourage Germany to send Taurus missiles
Taurus missile. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US hopes that the allies’ decision to send long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will encourage Germany to make a similar decision about its Taurus cruise missiles.

Source: an anonymous American official on 25 April, as reported by European Pravda with reference to AFP

Details: The senior official in the US Defense Department stressed that the decision to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine is for Germany to make.

"But certainly the US provision of ATACMS as well as prior decisions by the UK and France to provide long-range cruise missiles, we would certainly hope that this would be a factor," the official added.

Ukraine has long been asking Germany to send Taurus missiles, which have a range of 500 km, but Berlin has refused to do so, fearing an escalation of the conflict.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently confirmed that he intends to stick to his refusal to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles despite the US Congress’ readiness to provide ATACMS.

Jake Sullivan, advisor to the US President for National Security, has confirmed that Ukraine has received ATACMS long-range missiles and that the deliveries would continue in the future.

