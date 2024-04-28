"I'm running against a 6-year-old": Biden jokes about Trump

During a luncheon with White House correspondents, current US President Joe Biden made a joke about his potential opponent in the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump.

Source: MSNBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the event, Biden cracked some self-deprecating jokes and a couple jabs at Trump.

Quote: "Of course age is an issue. I’m a grown man, and I’m running against a 6-year-old," Biden said, bringing up concerns about his age to joke at the expense of Trump.

He also highlighted Trump's ongoing money laundering trial by talking about "stormy weather", referring to the hush money case involving porn star Stormy Daniels.

Finally, Biden's remarks became more serious. He discussed the value of a free press and the stakes in this year's presidential race.

"I'm sincerely not asking you to take sides. I'm asking you to rise up to the seriousness of the moment," he urged the public.

