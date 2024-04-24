Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours

US President Joe Biden has announced that the first batch of aid to Ukraine under the newly signed supplemental funding law will be sent "in the next few hours" and listed what will be included in the package.

Source: Biden during a special briefing, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I’m making sure the shipments start right away. In the next few hours, we’re gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine. For air defence munitions, for artillery, for rocket systems and armoured vehicles."

Details: Biden said that this is "literally an investment not only in Ukraine’s security but in Europe’s security".

"And it’s an investment in our own security because when our allies are stronger, we are stronger," Biden said.

Biden also reminded Americans that the funds to support Ukraine are also an investment in the US defence industry, as they will be producing replacements for the weapons being sent to Ukraine.

CNN noted that most of the weapons that the US is preparing to send to Ukraine after the signing of the aid bill were transported to warehouses in Germany and Poland in advance.

Background:

On 23 April, the US Senate approved a legislative package that provides nearly US$61 billion in additional military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as assistance to other US allies.

US media reported that the White House was preparing to send US$1 billion in aid to Ukraine after the bill was passed, which could include long-range ATACMS missiles for the first time.

