All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 24 April 2024, 19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
US President Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has said that after he signed the bill on additional funding for US foreign allies into law, he heard reports that soldiers fighting in trenches in eastern Ukraine had cheered when the US House of Representatives finally voted in favour of the Ukraine aid bill.

Source: President Biden during a press briefing at the White House, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Biden: "This weekend, there were reports [...] of cheers breaking out in trenches in eastern Ukraine [...] They were cheering as they watched the House vote on support for Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Biden emphasised that while the additional aid for Ukraine was stalled in Congress, Ukraine "has been running out of artillery shells and ammunition". Meanwhile, Russia was receiving support from allies like China and North Korea.

"And now, America’s gonna send Ukraine the supplies they need to keep them in the fight," he said.

Biden also stressed that he will take measures to ensure that Ukraine receives US weapons as soon as possible.

Background:

  • On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that will provide about US$61 billion in additional military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: BidenUkrainewar
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Biden
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
Zelenskyy thanks senators, Americans and Biden for approval of Ukraine aid
RECENT NEWS
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
15:39
"I'm running against a 6-year-old": Biden jokes about Trump
15:23
Macron wants to start discussions on European defence including nuclear weapons
All News
Advertisement: