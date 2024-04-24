Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has said that after he signed the bill on additional funding for US foreign allies into law, he heard reports that soldiers fighting in trenches in eastern Ukraine had cheered when the US House of Representatives finally voted in favour of the Ukraine aid bill.

Source: President Biden during a press briefing at the White House, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Biden: "This weekend, there were reports [...] of cheers breaking out in trenches in eastern Ukraine [...] They were cheering as they watched the House vote on support for Ukraine."

Details: Biden emphasised that while the additional aid for Ukraine was stalled in Congress, Ukraine "has been running out of artillery shells and ammunition". Meanwhile, Russia was receiving support from allies like China and North Korea.

"And now, America’s gonna send Ukraine the supplies they need to keep them in the fight," he said.

Biden also stressed that he will take measures to ensure that Ukraine receives US weapons as soon as possible.

Background:

On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that will provide about US$61 billion in additional military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.

