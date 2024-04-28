Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that he "won’t be surprised" if the Russian Federation attacks Poland, though he thinks that in this scenario, Russia would lose.

Source: Radosław Sikorski in an interview with Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Sikorski: "Russia attacked Poland many times throughout the 500 years of our history. So we won’t be surprised.

But in this scenario, Russia will lose, because we, the West, are a lot stronger than Russia. Ukraine is not fighting alone. In contrast to what often happened in the past, we won’t be fighting alone."

Details: When asked whether Russia might attack a NATO country, Sikorski said that German politicians "seem to accept that Russia would only be ready in four or five years – and by then, Germany would also be ready".

"But the thing is, before Russia gets to Germany, it has to go through several other countries," Sikorski added.

Background:

Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that it was not certain that Donald Trump would strip away all aid for Ukraine and support the Kremlin if he is elected the president of the US.

Sikorski also said that he finds no reason to be concerned about Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

