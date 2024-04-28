All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 28 April 2024, 17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister won't be surprised if Russia attacks Poland
Radosław Sikorski. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that he "won’t be surprised" if the Russian Federation attacks Poland, though he thinks that in this scenario, Russia would lose.

Source: Radosław Sikorski in an interview with Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Sikorski: "Russia attacked Poland many times throughout the 500 years of our history. So we won’t be surprised.

Advertisement:

But in this scenario, Russia will lose, because we, the West, are a lot stronger than Russia. Ukraine is not fighting alone. In contrast to what often happened in the past, we won’t be fighting alone."

Details: When asked whether Russia might attack a NATO country, Sikorski said that German politicians "seem to accept that Russia would only be ready in four or five years – and by then, Germany would also be ready".

"But the thing is, before Russia gets to Germany, it has to go through several other countries," Sikorski added.

Background:

  • Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that it was not certain that Donald Trump would strip away all aid for Ukraine and support the Kremlin if he is elected the president of the US.
  • Sikorski also said that he finds no reason to be concerned about Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PolandRussiawar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Poland
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
Polish foreign minister hopes Scholz will decide on Taurus amid US approval to supply Ukraine with ATACMS missiles
Poland considers changing approach to training "active military reserve"
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: