Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 28 April 2024, 16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
Radosław Sikorski, Foreign Minister of Poland. Stock photo: Getty Images

Radosław Sikorski, Foreign Minister of Poland, finds no reason to be concerned about Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Source: Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We have no evidence that he [Putin] is preparing to use nuclear weapons," Sikorski said.

The Polish minister pointed out that the Russian ruler cannot single-handedly decide to launch a nuclear strike.

"He cannot utilise this weapon by just clicking a button. The standard line of command from the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff applies to its use. As a result, he must persuade his generals to obey such an order. These generals understand that obeying such an order entails becoming a war criminal. At this point, they will have to choose between fulfilling such an order and getting rid of Putin," Sikorski said.

Furthermore, he claims that the US has "very decisively" informed Russia that it will use conventional weapons "to destroy any Russian target in the occupied territories of Ukraine" if the Russian Federation launches a nuclear strike.

"I think this is a strong deterrent," Sikorski added.

Sikorski previously warned against assuming that if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election, he will abandon Ukraine and play into the hands of the Kremlin.

He also expressed confidence that the United States' decision to give Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles will persuade the German chancellor to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles.

