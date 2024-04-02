All Sections
Russian drone hits power facility in Kirovohrad Oblast, fire breaks out

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 2 April 2024, 08:16
Russian drone hits power facility in Kirovohrad Oblast, fire breaks out
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces bombarded Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts with Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 1-2 April. One Shahed drone hit a power facility in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy once again sent Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones from the south at night. This time, the enemy targeted the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts."

Details: It is reported that air defence units have successfully destroyed three drones over the southern part of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, while the rest were intercepted by other units.

However, the attack damaged an energy infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad Oblast. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

No people were injured. The consequences of the damage are being investigated.

Background: On the night of 1-2 April, Russian troops launched 10 Shahed kamikaze drones into Ukraine, nine of which were shot down; the falling debris caused two fires in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.     

Subjects: Shahed droneKirovohrad OblastDnipropetrovsk Oblastenergy
All News
