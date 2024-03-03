All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Volunteer injured in Russian airstrike on Kupiansk

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 March 2024, 09:20
Volunteer injured in Russian airstrike on Kupiansk
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the outskirts of the town of Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast) on 2 March, injuring a volunteer and damaging a car.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: A volunteer, 55, was reportedly injured by shrapnel on Saturday morning (2 March).

Advertisement:

Russian troops also struck the town of Vovchansk at 07:20 on 3 March, damaging the building of an educational institution.

There were no casualties.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the settlement of Tabaivka over the past 24 hours.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastattackvolunteers
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
76-year-old man killed in Russian drone attack on Velykyi Burluk – photo
Russians push forward along entire frontline, 83 combat clashes take place on front line over past day
Russian sappers who planted mines in Kharkiv Oblast identified by Ukrainian journalists
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: