Volunteer injured in Russian airstrike on Kupiansk

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the outskirts of the town of Kupiansk (Kharkiv Oblast) on 2 March, injuring a volunteer and damaging a car.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: A volunteer, 55, was reportedly injured by shrapnel on Saturday morning (2 March).

Russian troops also struck the town of Vovchansk at 07:20 on 3 March, damaging the building of an educational institution.

There were no casualties.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the settlement of Tabaivka over the past 24 hours.

