All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK intelligence on consequences of Ukrainian attack on airfield in Russia's Kuban

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 30 April 2024, 12:00
UK intelligence on consequences of Ukrainian attack on airfield in Russia's Kuban
Video screenshot

UK Defence Intelligence believes that Ukraine's 27 April attack on Kushchyovskaya, a Russian military airfield in Kuban, will prompt Russia to redeploy its air defence assets and disperse fighter jets.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 30 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 27 April it was reported that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), along with the Armed Forces, had launched drone strikes on the Kushchyovskaya military airfield, as well as the Ilyich and Slavyansk oil refineries in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. 

Advertisement:

The UK Defence Intelligence review says the Kushchyovskaya airfield hosts several Russian fighter jets, including SU-34s and Su-35Ss, which are used daily to strike Ukrainian frontline positions, including the intensive use of glide bombs. 

Russian fighter jets from Kushchyovskaya airfield and several other airbases typically conduct between 100 and 150 combat sorties per day, with a significant percentage launching munitions along the entire front line, Defence Intelligence emphasises. 

The British analysts stressed that Ukraine's ability to disrupt Russian tactical aircraft, particularly glide bomb usage, is crucial for the broader defence of the front line. 

This successful strike is likely to compel Russia to disperse fighter jets and redistribute air defence assets to cover the gaps.

Background:

  • UK Defence Intelligence has noted that there was an increase in civilian casualties in Ukraine in March due to Russian aggression.
  • The intelligence agency has estimated Russian losses in the full-scale war against Ukraine at 450,000 killed and wounded.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: defence intelligenceUK
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
defence intelligence
Telegram blocks number of official Ukrainian chatbots, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says
Ukrainian intelligence: two diesel locomotives destroyed in Russia – video
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: