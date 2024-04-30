UK intelligence on consequences of Ukrainian attack on airfield in Russia's Kuban

UK Defence Intelligence believes that Ukraine's 27 April attack on Kushchyovskaya, a Russian military airfield in Kuban, will prompt Russia to redeploy its air defence assets and disperse fighter jets.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 30 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 27 April it was reported that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), along with the Armed Forces, had launched drone strikes on the Kushchyovskaya military airfield, as well as the Ilyich and Slavyansk oil refineries in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

The UK Defence Intelligence review says the Kushchyovskaya airfield hosts several Russian fighter jets, including SU-34s and Su-35Ss, which are used daily to strike Ukrainian frontline positions, including the intensive use of glide bombs.

Russian fighter jets from Kushchyovskaya airfield and several other airbases typically conduct between 100 and 150 combat sorties per day, with a significant percentage launching munitions along the entire front line, Defence Intelligence emphasises.

The British analysts stressed that Ukraine's ability to disrupt Russian tactical aircraft, particularly glide bomb usage, is crucial for the broader defence of the front line.

This successful strike is likely to compel Russia to disperse fighter jets and redistribute air defence assets to cover the gaps.

Background:

UK Defence Intelligence has noted that there was an increase in civilian casualties in Ukraine in March due to Russian aggression.

The intelligence agency has estimated Russian losses in the full-scale war against Ukraine at 450,000 killed and wounded.

