Ukrainian intelligence: two diesel locomotives destroyed in Russia – video

Two diesel locomotives were destroyed in the Russian cities of Orenburg and Vladikavkaz on 26 and 28 April.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Розвідка повідомляє про знищення двох тепловозів у Росії. Відео ГУР pic.twitter.com/1PBQf4NADj Advertisement: — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 28, 2024

Quote: "On 28 April 2024, unknown individuals burned to ashes a mainline diesel locomotive 2TE10M in the city of Orenburg in Russia.

A similar incident occurred two days earlier, on 26 April, in the city of Vladikavkaz. A CHME-3 locomotive was burned at night.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine emphasises that the destruction of rolling stock on the Russian railway reduces the capabilities of military logistics of the aggressor state."

Support UP or become our patron!