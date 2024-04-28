All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 28 April 2024, 16:53
A Russian Repeynik radar being destroyed by Ukrainian forces. Photo: Screenshot by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) has deployed a drone to destroy a state-of-the-art Russian Repeynik anti-drone radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence on Telegram

Quote: "Defence intelligence forces detected and struck the enemy’s communication equipment and a state-of-the-art Repeynik radar on 26 April 2024.

Fighters from the Husy 9 group ["Geese 9" – ed.] carried out the operation together with the active operations unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine."

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence also said that Russian forces started to deploy portable Repeynik radar in 2022. The radar costs around 10 million roubles, or approximately US$100,000.

Russian forces have used the radar to detect small air targets, such as drones, within a 15-kilometre range and at the height of up to 5 kilometres.

Subjects: defence intelligencewardrones
