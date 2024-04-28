Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) has deployed a drone to destroy a state-of-the-art Russian Repeynik anti-drone radar.
Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence on Telegram
Quote: "Defence intelligence forces detected and struck the enemy’s communication equipment and a state-of-the-art Repeynik radar on 26 April 2024.
Українські розвідники знищили безпілотником новітню антидронову РЛС окупантів "Рєпєйнік". Відео ГУР pic.twitter.com/h2mX9vJWEH— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 28, 2024
Fighters from the Husy 9 group ["Geese 9" – ed.] carried out the operation together with the active operations unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine."
Details: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence also said that Russian forces started to deploy portable Repeynik radar in 2022. The radar costs around 10 million roubles, or approximately US$100,000.
Russian forces have used the radar to detect small air targets, such as drones, within a 15-kilometre range and at the height of up to 5 kilometres.
