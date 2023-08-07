All Sections
Nearly US$900,000 bail paid to release Russia-backed church leader from pre-trial detention

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 7 August 2023, 17:44
Nearly US$900,000 bail paid to release Russia-backed church leader from pre-trial detention
Metropolitan Pavlo. Screenshot from his lawyer's video

Metropolitan Pavlo (Petro Lebid), Abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves), who is suspected of supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine, made UAH 33 million [about US$894,000 – ed.] bail to get out of the pre-trial detention centre. 

Source: video of Metropolitan Pavlo’s lawyer Mykyta Chekman, Ukraine’s Security Service

Details: The lawyer recorded a video with Lebid in the car, saying that over 1,000 people donated money for bail.

The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that bail was made for Lebid. 

Background:

  • On April 1, Pavlo was served with a notice of suspicion of violation of citizens' equality based on their religious preferences, and justification, recognition as legitimate, or denial of the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine, or glorification of its participants.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine said it had gathered substantiated evidence that Petro Lebid was involved in inciting religious hatred and justifying and denying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.
  • In the courtroom, Lebid stated that he was "against aggression", but did not mention Russia as the perpetrator.
  • On 1 April, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv placed Metropolitan Pavlo under round-the-clock house arrest until 30 May, but on 14 July the Solomiansky District Court changed the preventive measure to detention with the possibility of making bail of more than UAH 33 million.

