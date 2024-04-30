All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force explains how faulty F-16 can help Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 30 April 2024, 16:02
Ukraine's Air Force explains how faulty F-16 can help Ukraine
Illia Yevlash. Stock photo: Wikipedia

Even faulty F-16 fighter jets can be beneficial to Ukraine, especially as "donors" for the repair of other fighters.

Source: Illia Yevlash, Head of Public Relations of Ukraine’s Air Force, on the air of Priamyi TV channel

Details: Yevlash answered the question of whether Western partners can deliver to Ukraine malfunctioning F-16 fighter planes, among other things.

Quote: "Even if these are faulty aircraft, they are vital. Cannibalising planes is a totally acceptable practice in numerous countries... This is standard practice; if one of the pieces fails, the other parts can be used to replace components in other planes.

Any aircraft, including those that have lost their combat capability, may be employed for maintenance and other tasks as determined by the leadership."

