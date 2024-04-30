Danish ambassador is optimistic about delivery of F-16s to Ukraine this summer

Zelenskyy at a Danish Air Force base in August 2023. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ole Egberg Mikkelsen, the Danish Ambassador to Kyiv, has noted that he is optimistic about the arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine this summer.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ole Egberg Mikkelsen in an interview with RBC Ukraine

Details: Mikkelsen recalled that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had recently visited Ukraine and announced that the aircraft would arrive this summer, but he did not specify which month.

Quote from the ambassador: "I can only refer to what she said. Of course, it's complicated in the sense that it's not only a question of the aircraft, that's just one part of it. There's the whole system of support, maintenance, and ground crews, making sure that the aircraft is operational."

Details: He also added that he met with some Ukrainian pilots at an airbase in Denmark as far back as August last year.

"I had the honour to be there as well and I met with some of the pilots and the ground crews and I can tell you they are very, very eager to start. So I'm optimistic, I'm sure that they will arrive soon and they will hopefully soon be operational," concluded Mikkelsen.

The Belgian government decided to accelerate the supply of its own F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and make it happen by the end of 2024, without waiting for the formation of a new cabinet.

There have been media reports that the first F-16 fighter jets may appear in Ukrainian skies around June 2024.

