Latvia announces new batch of military assistance to Ukraine with air defence and UAVs

Mariia Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 30 April 2024, 16:27
Evika Siliņa. Photo: Siliņa on Twitter (X)

Latvia has approved a new shipment of military assistance to Ukraine, including short-range anti-aircraft guns and surveillance drones.

Source: Evika Siliņa, Prime Minister of Latvia, on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Quote: "The government has just approved the transfer of NBS anti-aircraft guns [most likely these are NBS MANTIS – ed.], tactical unmanned surveillance systems, as well as other essential material and technical assets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This will help improve both Ukraine's air defence and intelligence capabilities," Siliņa said.

She added that Latvia allocates about 0.25% of its GDP per year to support Ukraine.

Baiba Braže, Latvia's new Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited Kyiv late last week.

During her visit, she announced the provision of a huge generator for Ukraine. Furthermore, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that Latvia will collaborate with Ukraine to enhance drone production as part of the drone coalition.

Subjects: Latviaaid for Ukrainewar
