Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia – Latvian Foreign Ministry

Serhiy Sydorenko, Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 15:53
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia – Latvian Foreign Ministry
Baiba Braže. Screenshot: European Pravda on YouTube

Latvia's newly appointed Foreign Minister Baiba Braže has said that Ukraine received Western weapons from some partners with a permission to strike at Russian territory. 

Source: Braže in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Ukraine is currently receiving weapons from Western partners with a public warning to avoid using them outside Ukraine. However, Braže believes that this approach can change, and moreover, it is already changing. 

"And there are already countries that have provided those weapons without conditions to Ukraine," Braže said. In response to a clarifying question, she replied that there are indeed such countries.

She explained that in these cases, the lifting of restrictions was not publicly announced.

"Not everything is said aloud, and better that it's not said aloud in certain times, but that there is effect on the battlefield. So, indeed, there are various choices, whether saying things [out] loud or just doing the right thing," she said.

Braže expressed her belief that if there are facilities from which Russia is attacking Ukraine, Ukraine has the right to retaliate even if these facilities are located on Russian territory. She stressed that such use of weapons is permitted by international law.

Braže also shared how Latvia's drone coalition plans to meet the needs of Ukrainian forces and expressed her belief that time is not in Russia's favour in this war.

Subjects: LatviaweaponsUkrainewar
