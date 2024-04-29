Latvia sends equipment for energy recovery to Ukraine – photo

Destruction as a result of the attacks in 2023. Stock photo: DTEK

Latvenergo, Latvia’s national energy company, has provided Ukraine with a package of equipment to rebuild the energy infrastructure.

Source: Delfi, a Latvian news outlet

Details: The aid package included a TS-250000/330 transformer with a capacity of 250 MVA, previously used at the Riga Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), a GR110 compressed air compressor and 60 tonnes of transformer oil.

The Latvian State Fire and Rescue Service assisted in delivering the oversized cargo to the destination. The European Union covered transportation costs.

Quote from Chief Administrative Officer of Latvenergo: "By supplying a high-voltage transformer, oil and compressor, we provide assistance to the residents of Ukraine at the household level, as well as for the water supply and heating of hospitals, schools and other facilities. Let's stand together until Ukraine wins."

High-voltage transformer was delivered to Ukraine Photo: Delfi

Background: Russia attacked four thermal power plants (TPPs) owned by the company DTEK on the night of 26-27 April, injuring civilians.

