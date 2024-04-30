More Germans support providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles

The number of people in Germany who support sending Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine has grown, a local survey says. However, the majority continue to oppose it.

Source: RTL/ntv poll results, as reported by European Pravda

Details: For months, there has been debate over whether Germany should provide Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles with an effective range of several hundred kilometres.

In April, 37% of German citizens (compared to 28% in March and 35% in February) supported such a decision.

The majority of 56% (in comparison with 66% in March and 56% in February) continue to oppose Germany's delivery of Taurus.

Sixty-three percent of "Green" voters support the provision of missiles. The majority of SPD (52%) and FDP (63%) supporters oppose the transfer of Taurus cruise missiles, while the opposing CDU/CSU group is divided on the subject. Supporters of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (95%) and Alternative for Germany (87%) continue to vehemently oppose the Taurus' delivery.

Following the US transferring ATACMS missiles to Kyiv, the Munich Security Conference chairman, Christoph Heusgen, urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reconsider his rejection to supply Taurus cruise missiles.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently confirmed that he intended to adhere to his refusal to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles despite the US Congress’ readiness to provide it with ATACMS.

According to media reports, the US hopes that the allies’ decision to send long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine will encourage Germany to make a similar decision about its Taurus cruise missiles.

