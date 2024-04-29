All Sections
Trial of Bundeswehr officer suspected of spying for Russia begins in Germany

Andrii Synyavskyi, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 29 April 2024, 13:56
Photo: Getty Images

An officer of Germany's Bundeswehr, suspected of supplying information to Russian intelligence agencies, will stand trial on 29 April.

Source: European Pravda, citing Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa or German Press Agency)

Details: Prosecutors allege that the defendant, who is identified only as Thomas H. due to strict German privacy laws, passed information to Russian intelligence agencies on his own initiative.

The investigation has no evidence that he received any money for this. No details of what kind of intelligence he may have passed have been disclosed.

The defendant, who holds the rank of captain, served in the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw).

This institution, based in the German city of Koblenz, is responsible for supplying the German Armed Forces with equipment and weapons, as well as for the development, testing and procurement of defence technologies.

The suspect was arrested in Koblenz in 2023, and his home and workplace were searched. Prosecutors filed charges in March this year.

Background:

  • In December 2022, the Federal Prosecutor's Office of Germany arrested Karsten L., an employee of the country's Federal Intelligence Service, on suspicion of treason. The man is suspected of spying for Russia.
  • His accomplice, Arthur E., was arrested in January. He was facilitating communication between the intelligence officer and Russian secret services.
  • Information later emerged that Russia may have received classified information about the situation in Ukraine through the intelligence officer in question.

