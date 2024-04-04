All Sections
Blackouts prompt creation of "small-scale electricity sources" in Kryvyi Rih

Thursday, 4 April 2024, 11:18
Blackouts prompt creation of small-scale electricity sources in Kryvyi Rih
Photo: Oleksandr Vilkul on Telegram. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Blackouts caused by Russian attacks on large power plants and grids have demonstrated that local small-scale power sources must be created. The city of Kryvyi Rih has launched relevant efforts to ensure power supply to hospitals.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Chairman of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council

Details: "At the first stage, we provided all healthcare facilities with generators at the cost of the city budget. At present, we are installing solar power plants, thus introducing "green" technologies. The installation has been completed for one hospital, while the process has commenced for the second hospital and two social security institutions," Vilkul said.

At the same time, public sector buildings in Kryvyi Rih are undergoing thermal modernisation to reduce energy and heat consumption. The project already involves 36 facilities: 17 kindergartens, 18 schools and one out-of-school facility. The number of facilities will continue to grow.

"We are insulating walls, installing heating points, new windows, replacing heating systems, etc.", Vilkul said.

The official added that the city is introducing a European energy service mechanism to implement these measures. It provides an opportunity to do all of the above not at the expense of the city budget but through investments.

Background:

  • Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked the energy infrastructure in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. A drone attack on the night of 3-4 April damaged the equipment of a power facility in Kharkiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kryvyi Rihenergy
