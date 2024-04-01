Russians strike Kryvyi Rih, injuring woman

The Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih on 1 April at 20:35, injuring a 42-year-old woman.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council

Quote: "Concerning the missile attack on the city launched at 20:35. So far I provide no details. A 42-year-old woman has been injured and taken to hospital, she is not in severe condition.

Advertisement:

A few windows were broken. Public utility workers are already dealing with it."

Details: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that a fire broke out in the forest as a result of the attack. Windows were broken by a blast wave in a house nearby.

Support UP or become our patron!