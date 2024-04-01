All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike Kryvyi Rih, injuring woman

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 1 April 2024, 21:46
Russians strike Kryvyi Rih, injuring woman
An explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

The Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih on 1 April at 20:35, injuring a 42-year-old woman.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council

Quote: "Concerning the missile attack on the city launched at 20:35. So far I provide no details. A 42-year-old woman has been injured and taken to hospital, she is not in severe condition.

Advertisement:

A few windows were broken. Public utility workers are already dealing with it."

Details: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that a fire broke out in the forest as a result of the attack. Windows were broken by a blast wave in a house nearby.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kryvyi Rihmissile strikeexplosionwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Kryvyi Rih
Another casualty of 12 March missile attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
Infrastructure facilities hit in Kryvyi Rih
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will bear their brunt
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: