Another casualty of 12 March missile attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Monday, 25 March 2024, 10:02
The death toll from the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has risen to six, with a man dying in hospital from his injuries.
Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council
Quote: "A 59-year-old man has died in hospital from his injuries."
Details: Vilkul notes that doctors fought for the man's life for almost two weeks, but his injuries were fatal.
Background:
- On 12 March, the Russians fired a Kh-59 air-launched missile on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Missile debris landed on a high-rise building, causing a fire. Initial reports indicated that three people had been killed and over 40 injured.
- Later, it was reported that a wounded woman had died in hospital, bringing the death toll from the Russian missile strike to four people.
- Ukraine's National Police released a video showing the first minutes of rescue efforts after a Russian strike on the town of Kryvyi Rih.
- On 13 March, the death toll following the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on 12 March rose to five, as the body of a man was found under the rubble.
