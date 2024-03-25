All Sections
Another casualty of 12 March missile attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 25 March 2024, 10:02
Another casualty of 12 March missile attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Aftermath of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on 12 March. Photo: Oleksandr Vilkul

The death toll from the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has risen to six, with a man dying in hospital from his injuries. 

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council 

Quote: "A 59-year-old man has died in hospital from his injuries." 

Details: Vilkul notes that doctors fought for the man's life for almost two weeks, but his injuries were fatal.

Background

  • On 12 March, the Russians fired a Kh-59 air-launched missile on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Missile debris landed on a high-rise building, causing a fire. Initial reports indicated that three people had been killed and over 40 injured.
  • Later, it was reported that a wounded woman had died in hospital, bringing the death toll from the Russian missile strike to four people.
  • Ukraine's National Police released a video showing the first minutes of rescue efforts after a Russian strike on the town of Kryvyi Rih.
  • On 13 March, the death toll following the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on 12 March rose to five, as the body of a man was found under the rubble.

