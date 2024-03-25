Another casualty of 12 March missile attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital

Aftermath of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on 12 March. Photo: Oleksandr Vilkul

The death toll from the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has risen to six, with a man dying in hospital from his injuries.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council

Quote: "A 59-year-old man has died in hospital from his injuries."

Advertisement:

Details: Vilkul notes that doctors fought for the man's life for almost two weeks, but his injuries were fatal.

Background:

On 12 March, the Russians fired a Kh-59 air-launched missile on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Missile debris landed on a high-rise building, causing a fire. Initial reports indicated that three people had been killed and over 40 injured.

Later, it was reported that a wounded woman had died in hospital, bringing the death toll from the Russian missile strike to four people.

Ukraine's National Police released a video showing the first minutes of rescue efforts after a Russian strike on the town of Kryvyi Rih.

On 13 March, the death toll following the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on 12 March rose to five, as the body of a man was found under the rubble.

Support UP or become our patron!