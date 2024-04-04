Russian terrorists will be punished for their actions in Kharkiv – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 April and noted that the Russian Federation will answer for its terrorist actions.
Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)
Quote from Zelenskyy: "A strike on Kharkiv, just an ordinary apartment building. With three Shaheds. A despicable and cynical attack, when the rescuers arrived at the scene of the strike, the terrorists [Russia – ed.] attacked again."
Details: Zelenskyy says that four people were killed in the attack. Among them were rescue workers Vladyslav Lohinov, Serhii Baidalinov and Volodymyr Matiushenko. Zoya Bondiukova, a civilian, was also killed.
More than 10 people have been injured, and all are receiving the necessary assistance.
Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the attack and stressed that "Russian terrorists will be held accountable for their actions in Kharkiv and for all acts of aggression against our people."
"We are working with our partners to strengthen the protection of our cities and villages and to protect our citizens. Strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities directly translates into saving lives," the president said.
Background:
- On the night of 4 April, Vladyslav Lohinov, Serhii Baidalinov, and Volodymyr Matiushenko, aged 52, 32, and 41, were killed in a Russian drone attack on the city of Kharkiv.
- The occupiers attacked Kharkiv with Shahed UAVs, killing 4 people and injuring at least 12 others. In Kharkiv, four Shaheds attacked civilian infrastructure; one man was rescued from under the rubble.
- Russia attacked Ukraine with 20 Shaheds on the night of 3-4 April, 11 of them were downed.
Support UP or become our patron!