Russian terrorists will be punished for their actions in Kharkiv – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 April and noted that the Russian Federation will answer for its terrorist actions.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A strike on Kharkiv, just an ordinary apartment building. With three Shaheds. A despicable and cynical attack, when the rescuers arrived at the scene of the strike, the terrorists [Russia – ed.] attacked again."

Details: Zelenskyy says that four people were killed in the attack. Among them were rescue workers Vladyslav Lohinov, Serhii Baidalinov and Volodymyr Matiushenko. Zoya Bondiukova, a civilian, was also killed.

More than 10 people have been injured, and all are receiving the necessary assistance.

Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the attack and stressed that "Russian terrorists will be held accountable for their actions in Kharkiv and for all acts of aggression against our people."

"We are working with our partners to strengthen the protection of our cities and villages and to protect our citizens. Strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities directly translates into saving lives," the president said.

Background:

