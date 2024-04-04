Russia attacks Ukraine with 20 Shahed drones, Ukrainian air defence downs 11

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia deployed 20 kamikaze Shahed drones against Ukraine during the night of 3-4 April, with 11 of them successfully destroyed.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "At night, Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using 20 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. 11 enemy UAVs were destroyed by Ukraine's air defence assets and personnel."

Advertisement:

Background:

The Russians used Shahed drones to attack Kharkiv, killing four people and injuring at least 12 more.

Support UP or become our patron!