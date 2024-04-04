Aftermath of large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv: four wounded, 12 killed – photo
The Russians launched several waves of Shahed drones at the city of Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 April. Three rescue workers were killed and another one was injured as a result of the large-scale attack.
Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv on Telegram
Details: The State Emergency Service reported that civilian residential buildings had been damaged as a result of Russian strikes. A resident of one of the residential buildings was killed. People were also injured there. Fires broke out at the scene.
Quote: "Rescue workers who arrived after receiving a call at one of the addresses came under a repeated drone attack. Two of them died at the scene from the injuries sustained, while another one died on the way to hospital."
One more rescue worker also suffered injuries. Three State Emergency Service appliances were damaged.
Updated: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, announced that at least 10 more people had been injured as a result of the Russian drone attack. Multi-storey buildings and private houses were damaged.
In the morning, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov specified that one of the drones hit a multi-storey building and damaged its exterior wall.
As of 07:00, four people are reported to be dead and 12 more injured.
