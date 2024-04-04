Aftermath of large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv: four wounded, 12 killed – photo

The Russians launched several waves of Shahed drones at the city of Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 April. Three rescue workers were killed and another one was injured as a result of the large-scale attack.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv on Telegram

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that civilian residential buildings had been damaged as a result of Russian strikes. A resident of one of the residential buildings was killed. People were also injured there. Fires broke out at the scene.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Quote: "Rescue workers who arrived after receiving a call at one of the addresses came under a repeated drone attack. Two of them died at the scene from the injuries sustained, while another one died on the way to hospital."

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

One more rescue worker also suffered injuries. Three State Emergency Service appliances were damaged.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Updated: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, announced that at least 10 more people had been injured as a result of the Russian drone attack. Multi-storey buildings and private houses were damaged.

In the morning, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov specified that one of the drones hit a multi-storey building and damaged its exterior wall.

Photo: Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

As of 07:00, four people are reported to be dead and 12 more injured.

Photo: Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

