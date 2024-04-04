Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs pays tribute to rescue workers killed in Kharkiv – video
Thursday, 4 April 2024, 11:11
Vladyslav Lohinov, Serhii Baidalinov, and Volodymyr Matiushenko, aged 52, 32, and 41, were killed in the Russian Shahed attack on Kharkiv overnight on 4 April.
Source: Ihor Klymenko, Interior Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram
Quote from Klymenko: "Vladyslav Lohinov, Serhii Baidalinov, Volodymyr Matiushenko...
Kharkiv rescue workers who were cynically killed by Russia today. A surgical strike. A second strike occurred when they were rescuing people."
Details: The minister added that the invaders attacked employees of the State Emergency Service with drones.
Another rescue worker is injured. His condition is serious.
Background:
- The occupiers attacked Kharkiv with Shahed UAVs, killing four people and injuring at least 12 others. In Kharkiv, four Shaheds attacked civilian infrastructure; one man was rescued from under the rubble.
- Russia attacked Ukraine with 20 Shaheds on the night of 3-4 April, 11 of them were downed.
