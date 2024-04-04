Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs pays tribute to rescue workers killed in Kharkiv – video

Vladyslav Lohinov, Serhii Baidalinov, and Volodymyr Matiushenko, aged 52, 32, and 41, were killed in the Russian Shahed attack on Kharkiv overnight on 4 April.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Interior Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Klymenko: "Vladyslav Lohinov, Serhii Baidalinov, Volodymyr Matiushenko...

Kharkiv rescue workers who were cynically killed by Russia today. A surgical strike. A second strike occurred when they were rescuing people."

Details: The minister added that the invaders attacked employees of the State Emergency Service with drones.

Another rescue worker is injured. His condition is serious.

Background:

