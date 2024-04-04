All Sections
4 drone strikes in Kharkiv: man rescued from rubble – photo

Iryna BalachukThursday, 4 April 2024, 09:17
PHOTO: BOHDAN KUTIEPOV, SEVGIL MUSAIEVA, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

A total of four strikes by Russian Shahed drones on civilian infrastructure have been recorded in Kharkiv. As a result, four people have been killed, 12 more wounded, and one man has been rescued from under the rubble.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote from the Prosecutor’s Office: "A total of four UAVs hit civilian infrastructure facilities in Novobavarskyi district. Residential buildings, shops, retail units, pharmacies, cars, a medical facility, etc. were damaged."

Details: One of the drones hit a 14-storey building: the 7th to 11th floors were destroyed. A 68-year-old woman was killed.

 
Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Sevgil Musaieva, ukrainska pravda

It was reported earlier that when the relevant services arrived at the scene of the strike, the Russians struck again, killing three emergency workers.

At that time, the State Emergency Service was conducting an operation to rescue a 67-year-old man who was trapped by floor slabs on the second floor.

 
Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Sevgil Musaieva, ukrainska pravda

Another State Emergency Service officer and a police officer were injured in the strike. One nurse and nine civilians were also injured.

The State Emergency Service reported that a 67-year-old man was rescued from the rubble.

 
Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Sevgil Musaieva, ukrainska pravda

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "About 10 rescue workers were involved in this operation. They used a hand-held hydraulic tool and jacks to recover the man and handed him over to medics. The man has suffered minor injuries."

More details: The Prosecutor's Office stated that a civilian facility had been damaged in the town of Lozova. There were also strikes to energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv Oblast. 

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KharkivShahed dronecasualties
