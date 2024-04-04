Air-raid warning issued in Ukraine's east and centre; explosion rocks Kharkiv
An air-raid warning has been issued in Ukraine’s east and centre, and an explosion has been heard in the city of Kharkiv.
Source: an air-raid warning map; Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram; Ukrainska Pravda journalist in Kharkiv; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote from the Air Force: "Attention! An air-raid warning has been issued in areas where a threat of ballistic weapons use is present! Do not ignore the air-raid warning!"
Details: An Ukrainska Pravda journalist reported that an explosion was heard in Kharkiv during the air raid.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on air of the 24/7 national joint newscast that two explosions were heard in the city in the afternoon.
Quote from Terekhov: "Two powerful explosions have just been heard near Kharkiv. It was heard very loudly from the place where I am [Terekhov was at one of the scenes where a Shahed attack drone hit on the night of 3-4 April, where the aftermath of the strike is being dealt with – ed.]."
Quote from Syniehubov: "Kharkiv and the oblast: the occupiers are striking!"
Update: At 13:34, the all-clear was given. The threat of attacks lasted for about an hour.
The air-raid warning is still active in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
Background:
- On the morning of 4 April, an air-raid warning had been issued in parts of Ukraine.
- The Russians launched several waves of Shahed drones at the city of Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 April – 4 people were killed, and 12 people were injured. A total of four strikes by Russian Shahed drones on civilian infrastructure were recorded in Kharkiv. One man was rescued from under the rubble.
- Russia deployed 20 kamikaze Shahed drones against Ukraine during the night of 3-4 April, with 11 of them successfully destroyed.
Support UP or become our patron!