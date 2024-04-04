Air-raid warning issued in Ukraine's east and centre; explosion rocks Kharkiv

An air-raid warning has been issued in Ukraine’s east and centre, and an explosion has been heard in the city of Kharkiv.

Source: an air-raid warning map; Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram; Ukrainska Pravda journalist in Kharkiv; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from the Air Force: "Attention! An air-raid warning has been issued in areas where a threat of ballistic weapons use is present! Do not ignore the air-raid warning!"

Advertisement:

Details: An Ukrainska Pravda journalist reported that an explosion was heard in Kharkiv during the air raid.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on air of the 24/7 national joint newscast that two explosions were heard in the city in the afternoon.

Quote from Terekhov: "Two powerful explosions have just been heard near Kharkiv. It was heard very loudly from the place where I am [Terekhov was at one of the scenes where a Shahed attack drone hit on the night of 3-4 April, where the aftermath of the strike is being dealt with – ed.]."

Quote from Syniehubov: "Kharkiv and the oblast: the occupiers are striking!"

Update: At 13:34, the all-clear was given. The threat of attacks lasted for about an hour.

The air-raid warning is still active in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Background:

On the morning of 4 April, an air-raid warning had been issued in parts of Ukraine.

The Russians launched several waves of Shahed drones at the city of Kharkiv on the night of 3-4 April – 4 people were killed, and 12 people were injured. A total of four strikes by Russian Shahed drones on civilian infrastructure were recorded in Kharkiv. One man was rescued from under the rubble.

Russia deployed 20 kamikaze Shahed drones against Ukraine during the night of 3-4 April, with 11 of them successfully destroyed.

Support UP or become our patron!

