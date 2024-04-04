All Sections
Firefighter mourns death of father with the same profession after repeated Russian strike in Kharkiv – video

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 April 2024, 15:31
Firefighter mourns death of father with the same profession after repeated Russian strike in Kharkiv – video
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Firefighter Vladyslav Lohinov, 52, was killed in the Russian night attack on the city of Kharkiv. The attack also claimed the lives of three other rescue workers and a civilian woman.

His son Volodymyr, who is also a firefighter, works at a nearby fire station, the Interior Ministry of Ukraine says.

The video, shot the night after the shelling, shows Volodymyr in a fire suit crying after learning of his father's death.

"The deceased dedicated his life to working in the fire department. His son followed in his father's footsteps and became a firefighter, serving as the head of the guard in the neighbouring fire department. After the first explosions of the night, father and son, along with colleagues, left for the impact site," reports the Interior Ministry. 

Vladyslav and Volodymyr were working several buildings apart. During a repeat shelling by the Russians, a shell struck the house where the father was.

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia ("Life"), Yevhen Vasylenko, head of the State Emergency Service's press service in Kharkiv Oblast, stated that the Lohinov family is from Kharkiv Oblast. 

Vladyslav had been working in the 6th Fire Rescue Unit for a long time, and Volodymyr has been in charge of the 3rd Fire Rescue Unit for over 10 years, starting fresh out of university.

"They went together to the location where the fire began. The father helped to extinguish the fire that saved a man from the rubble, and his son was at a nearby hit site about 200 metres away. After a repeated strike, it was reported that there were casualties [amongst the firefighters – ed.] and Volodymyr ran to the place where his father had been working," the press service head added.

