NATO secretary general reveals agenda for NATO-Ukraine Council meeting with Ukrainian foreign minister

The NATO-Ukraine Council meeting at the level of foreign ministers will take place in Brussels on 4 April, with the participation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and will primarily focus on long-term support for Kyiv.

Source: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to journalists at the Alliance headquarters, as reported by European Pravda correspondent in Brussels

Stoltenberg said that the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting participants will discuss how they can strengthen cooperation and "move you [Ukraine – ed.] towards membership in NATO."

Quote: "We'll also discuss, as we also did at the foreign ministerial meeting yesterday, how we can step up and sustain our support for Ukraine. Because it also matters for our own security," he added.

Additionally, the meeting will address "a long term financial pledge, commitment from NATO Allies".

"We of course welcome voluntary contributions. But in the long run, we need to be less dependent on voluntary contributions short term and more dependent on strong NATO commitments," Stoltenberg explained.

Background:

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the allies must ensure long-term support for Ukraine amid discussions on a €100 billion fund.

Later, Stoltenberg stated that member countries are still discussing the format for establishing a new fund to assist Ukraine, and Kyiv is also involved in the discussion.

