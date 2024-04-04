Germany to start searching for available Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine – Ukrainian foreign minister

Germany has initiated a search for available Patriot air defence systems for Kyiv at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 4 April.

Source: Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a meeting with journalists, reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba noted that Germany, as the leader of the air defence coalition operating within the Ramstein-format group, will "immediately initiate an analysis of all available Patriot systems and batteries and other air defence systems, not only among allies, but also in the world."

"And what can be done, what combinations can be employed to ensure that these batteries are delivered to Ukraine," he added.

Kuleba also confirmed that he focused exclusively on one topic at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting – the delivery of Patriot air defence systems, although the allies planned to discuss long-term commitments.

"One of the very experienced ministers said that it was the toughest speech he had ever heard by a foreign minister in his life. I apologised for spoiling the festive mood – it was NATO's birthday – but I felt it was necessary to immerse my counterparts in the harsh reality of the people of Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv," Kuleba said.

He noted that those ministers who have been to Ukraine and heard the operation of air defence systems react differently to Kyiv's requests.

Background: Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna supported Ukraine's proposal to transfer air defence systems that Western countries had in their arsenal but did not use.

