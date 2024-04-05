Russians launch 4 missile strikes and 80 airstrikes over past day – General Staff report

A Ukrainian soldier in a trench. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The situation on the front lines in Ukraine remains intense, as the Russians are attacking along the entire line of contact. Russian troops launched four missile strikes, 80 airstrikes and fired 108 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 5 April

Quote: "A total of 65 combat clashes took place on the front lines over the past day. Over the past 24 hours, the following settlements were attacked [by the Russians]: Volfyne (Sumy Oblast); Ohirtseve (Kharkiv Oblast); Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Yampolivka, Ivanivske, Druzhba, Zalizne, Andriivka, New-York, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Umanske, Vodiane, Volodymyrivka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Advertisement:

More than 130 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire."

Details: On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 30 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to improve their tactical situation, supported by their aircraft.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two Russian attacks near the settlements of Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences over 20 times, supported by their aircraft.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by their aircraft, unsuccessfully attempted to attack Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and to the north-west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) four times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions five times over the past 24 hours.

At the same time, over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force struck seven areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and two anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to the Russians.

Units from Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one area where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, two artillery pieces, one radar station, one electronic warfare station and two air defence systems.

Support UP or become our patron!