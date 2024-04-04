Russian city of Kursk reports drone attack: fires break out – photo, video
At least three fires broke out in the Russian city of Kursk on the evening of 4 April, and a residential building was hit. Local authorities report that these are the aftermath of a drone attack and air defence operations.
Source: Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Kursk Oblast; Russia’s Defence Ministry; local media
Details: In particular, the governor writes about a fire in the Central Market area after the alleged downing of a UAV. There are strikes on the retail premises.
У російському Курську повідомили про атаку безпілотників: по місту виникли пожежі pic.twitter.com/rAGdnEZvwe— Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) April 4, 2024
He also reports a hit on a residential building and fires in two other private residences.
In particular, a fire broke out in the building of the regional arts centre.
У російському Курську повідомили про атаку безпілотників: по місту виникли пожежі pic.twitter.com/gWFl2GSYkD— Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) April 4, 2024
In total, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported one intercepted and seven downed UAVs over Kursk Oblast.
