Russian city of Kursk reports drone attack: fires break out – photo, video

At least three fires broke out in the Russian city of Kursk on the evening of 4 April, and a residential building was hit. Local authorities report that these are the aftermath of a drone attack and air defence operations.

Source: Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Kursk Oblast; Russia’s Defence Ministry; local media

Details: In particular, the governor writes about a fire in the Central Market area after the alleged downing of a UAV. There are strikes on the retail premises.

У російському Курську повідомили про атаку безпілотників: по місту виникли пожежі pic.twitter.com/rAGdnEZvwe — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) April 4, 2024

He also reports a hit on a residential building and fires in two other private residences.

Photo: Social media

In particular, a fire broke out in the building of the regional arts centre.

In total, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported one intercepted and seven downed UAVs over Kursk Oblast.

