Kharkiv Metro suspends operation

Iryna BalachukFriday, 5 April 2024, 09:23
Kharkiv Metro suspends operation
Photo: Kharkiv Metro on Telegram

Kharkiv Metro has temporarily suspended operations – the trains have not been running for 1.5 hours.

Source: Kharkiv Metro on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast 

Quote from the metro’s press office: "Dear passengers! Train traffic on the metro lines has been temporarily suspended."

Details: The reason for the suspension was not given.

It was noted that an announcement regarding the resumption of traffic would be made later.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, later said that the reason was the repeated Russian strikes on the city and the oblast, in particular on the energy sector.

Quote from Syniehubov: "We had one of the largest attacks by Shahed drones on the city of Kharkiv and the oblast yesterday, with energy facilities being targeted. The energy supply situation has deteriorated. There is a shortage of electricity. We are currently reviewing the schedules of outages and taking the necessary measures to stabilise the situation."

Updated: At 09:00, 1.5 hours after the suspension had been announced, the metro reported that trains had resumed running on all lines.  

Subjects: Kharkiv
